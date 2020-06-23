‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge: Heather Dubrow Was FIRED From The Show

Former Genuine Housewives of Orange County has unveiled that former star Heather Dubrow was fired from the display — and the factors have been individual.

“I think it was a personal thing, I really do. I think it was a personal conflict with an executive at Bravo,” Tamra explained on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef.

“Like, character clashes. She wished points completed a selected way, but believe in me, there is men and women on the cast correct now that are way worse. Way worse. On [the producers] like crazy, yelling and screaming, blowing their phones up — yeah.”

Tamra praised Heather, calling her a classy addition to the display and says the actress took it challenging when she was dropped.

“Oh yeah. She took it bad. It was hard for her. She’s the one who taught me to unfollow everybody because it’s the easiest way to get over things. She was also offered a part time role and didn’t take it. I think what they wanted to do was sort of smack her around and say, you know what, here’s a part time role and then the next year they probably would have brought her back. But I’m just speculating.”