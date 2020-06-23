‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge: Heather Dubrow Was FIRED From The Show

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Former Genuine Housewives of Orange County has unveiled that former star Heather Dubrow was fired from the display — and the factors have been individual.

“I think it was a personal thing, I really do. I think it was a personal conflict with an executive at Bravo,” Tamra explained on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef. 

“Like, character clashes. She wished points completed a selected way, but believe in me, there is men and women on the cast correct now that are way worse. Way worse. On [the producers] like crazy, yelling and screaming, blowing their phones up — yeah.”

