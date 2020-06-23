Reza Farahan To Disclose ‘Every Detail’ During The Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Reunion

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan os gearing up to the airing of the show’s reunion — wherever he says that he disclosed “every detail.”

“It was fire y’all! You’re going to LOVE IT!” Reza wrote Instagram ahead of a scheduled physical appearance on View What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen.

He additional, “I may get a phone call for disclosing every detail of the Shahs SEASON 8 Reunion, but here it is.”

Just final month, Reza was accused of cheating on his husband, Adam Farahan, by Tommy Freight — the husband of Reza’s former bestie, MJ Javid.

“Everyone is aware of that this is how they get down. The evening that [MJ] came back to New York — to do your present with him — he banged an additional dude,” Tommy stated for the duration of an episode of What What Occurs Reside With Andy Cohen.

They are nonetheless beefing and will no doubt deliver out the major guns for the duration of the reunion.