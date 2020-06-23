Reza Farahan To Disclose ‘Every Detail’ During The Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Reunion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan os gearing up to the airing of the show’s reunion — wherever he says that he disclosed “every detail.”

“It was fire y’all! You’re going to LOVE IT!” Reza wrote Instagram ahead of a scheduled physical appearance on View What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR