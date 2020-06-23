Revolt Responds To Leaked Eminem Diss

Diddy’s Revolt Channel has responded to Eminem immediately after he dissed them on a leaked audio edition of his track, “Bang.”

“Shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt/Y’all are like a f*cked up remote/ Now I get it why our button’s broke/ Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne,” Em raps.

Revolt responded with the following message:

Em also took a swipe at former Slaughterhouse emcee, Joe Budden:

“Tell this journalist stick to the stuff he knows/ Like always runnin’ from Migos,” he raps.

No doubt Budden will be unpacking this diss on the following episode of his well known podcast. Eminem has been gunning for Budden immediately after he publicly critiqued (and criticized) his album as very well as the rollout for the task.

Is it time for Eminem to quit going at the retired rapper — and will Diddy react to the diss immediately?