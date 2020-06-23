Relive Kim Kardashian’s First-Ever E! News Interview From 2007!

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we’re seeking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Kris Jenner and her brood make up the 1st loved ones of actuality Television! On the other hand, they did not always start out out that way.

When Maintaining Up With the Kardashians first premiered on E! back in 2007, a lot of followers almost certainly would not have guessed it would develop into this kind of a hit. On the other hand, regardless of not getting the 1st docu-series on the scene, Kim Kardashian always knew the present would be a results.

In truth, in honor of E!’s 30th anniversary, we unearthed the KKW Elegance boss’ extremely 1st interview with E! News, wherever she explains what can make KUWTK so particular.

“Well, I think that there’s so many of us, so all of our personalities are so different and I think that people probably wouldn’t think that such a big family would work because there’s too many characters to follow,” Kim notes in the vintage interview over.

In spite of their large loved ones, the long term Mrs. Kanye West tells viewers: “Our chemistry together is just so amazing that people will definitely want to be a part of this family.”