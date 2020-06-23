Reese Witherspoon and Regina King Have a Virtual Legally Blonde 2 Reunion

Nevertheless, this good results did not occur overnight. In reality, Witherspoon stated it took her “three success for people to say, ‘OK, that’s a real thing; she is a real producer.'”

“Even following we did our initial two films, Gone Woman and Wild, [we] weren’t producing any income. I could barely preserve the firm open. Even Huge Minor Lies,” she stated. “It wasn’t like this economic boom until I started doing more audience engagement through book clubs, and getting on Instagram, and promoting women’s stories that maybe wouldn’t make to film and television but, you know, that it felt possible and that people, said, ‘Oh yeah, that is something.'”

She also stated “it’s actually audiences who’ve changed everything.”

“They choose what shows they want to see, and they have chosen better storytelling by, you know, a more diverse group of storytellers,” she stated earlier in the discussion. “And the proof is right there. But it’s amazing to see those opportunities open up for women. Honestly, I didn’t think I’d see it in my lifetime.”