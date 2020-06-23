Rebekah Vardy Sues Coleen Rooney For Defamation

It was the dramatic pause…….heard all over the globe.
In October final 12 months, Coleen Rooney accused another person utilizing Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account of marketing fake stories about her to the Sun newspaper.
The feud involving the wives of two of England’s most well-known footballers, or WAGS, was dubbed the War of the WAGs and forced even individuals who hadn’t heard of them in advance of to select sides. The story created worldwide headlines thanks in element to the ingenious sleuthing performed by Rooney, who was offered the title WAGatha Christie.
In a submit on social media, Rooney recounted how she laid a trap on her personal Instagram, blocking all her followers from viewing her stories except a single account. She then posted a series of false anecdotes to her stories, all of which ended up in the newspaper.
“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them,” Rooney wrote, in advance of taking her iconic pause. “It’s……Rebekah Vardy’s account.”
Fifteen minutes later on, Vardy responded with a social media submit of her very own, denying she had betrayed her good friend and suggesting it should have been the actions of another person who had accessibility to her account.
“I don’t need the money,” she wrote. “What would I gain from selling stories on you?”
The full drama was amazingly messy but sparked some delightful memes and tweets.
Effectively, now the dispute is heading to the courts.
Vardy has filed a defamation declare towards Rooney in the Queen’s Bench Division of the Large Court, a court staffer confirmed to Information.
No other specifics on the lawsuit have been instantly readily available. Representatives for the pair did not instantly react to requests for comment.
But unnamed sources advised the Sun — the newspaper at the center of the feud, bear in mind! — that the two girls had unsuccessfully attempted mediation and have been ready to commit far more than $600,000 every to battle it out in court.
“Becky has made it clear to Coleen that she is deadly serious about clearing her name, and wants a full public apology,” a mysterious unnamed supply advised the tabloid. “It’s not about dollars. As far as Becky is concerned, she would like her expenditures and vindication.”