Rebekah Vardy Sues Coleen Rooney For Defamation

It was the dramatic pause…….heard all over the globe.

In October final 12 months, Coleen Rooney accused another person utilizing Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account of marketing fake stories about her to the Sun newspaper.

The feud involving the wives of two of England’s most well-known footballers, or WAGS, was dubbed the War of the WAGs and forced even individuals who hadn’t heard of them in advance of to select sides. The story created worldwide headlines thanks in element to the ingenious sleuthing performed by Rooney, who was offered the title WAGatha Christie.

In a submit on social media, Rooney recounted how she laid a trap on her personal Instagram, blocking all her followers from viewing her stories except a single account. She then posted a series of false anecdotes to her stories, all of which ended up in the newspaper.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them,” Rooney wrote, in advance of taking her iconic pause. “It’s……Rebekah Vardy’s account.”