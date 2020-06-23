Raptors fly out to Florida for planned NBA restart

The defending NBA champion Raptors flew to Florida on Monday to commence their preparations for the planned 2019-20 season restart.

The Raptors will be primarily based in Fort Myers right up until they enter the NBA campus at Walt Disney Planet Resort in early July for the remainder of the season.The NBA is arranging to resume its campaign up coming month at Disney World via a 22-group format, after the league was suspended in March mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In keeping with NBA and team safety protocols, there will be no group workouts during this phase of return to play, and strict protocols have been designed to ensure this initial level of access will take place in a safe, controlled, and healthy way,” the Raptors mentioned in a statement.

Group workout routines will only commence after teams have reported to the NBA campus at Disney Planet.

The Raptors (46-18) had been 2nd in the Eastern Conference prior the COVID-19 crisis, behind the NBA-major Bucks (53-12).