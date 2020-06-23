Rapper Hurricane Chris Released On Bail For Murder Charge

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Rapper Hurricane Chris is out on bond as of Sunday, June 21, immediately after staying charged for 2nd degree murder.

 The rapper allegedly concerned in the fatal shooting of a guy in Louisiana.

(Affiliate Link)

Caddo Parish Coroner’s Workplace recognized the guy as Danzeria O. Farris Jr., 32, of Shreveport, who died from the gunshot wounds at Ochsner LSU Overall health Shreveport Hospital, police mentioned.

Chris was recognized as a suspect in the shooting and claimed the shooting was in self-defense immediately after a struggle in excess of his motor vehicle.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR