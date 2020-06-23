Rapper Hurricane Chris Released On Bail For Murder Charge

Rapper Hurricane Chris is out on bond as of Sunday, June 21, immediately after staying charged for 2nd degree murder.

The rapper allegedly concerned in the fatal shooting of a guy in Louisiana.

Caddo Parish Coroner’s Workplace recognized the guy as Danzeria O. Farris Jr., 32, of Shreveport, who died from the gunshot wounds at Ochsner LSU Overall health Shreveport Hospital, police mentioned.

Chris was recognized as a suspect in the shooting and claimed the shooting was in self-defense immediately after a struggle in excess of his motor vehicle.

“Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense,” the information release mentioned.

In accordance to KNOE, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators secured video footage of the incident that detectives think showed that THE RAPPER did not act in self-defense. Also, the motor vehicle the deceased guy was allegedly making an attempt to steal did not belong to the artist.