Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

The ‘First 42 Hrs Freestyle’ rhymer has been killed at the age of 24 in a fatal shooting in Sacramento in the early hrs of Sunday following a car or truck accident.

Up-and-coming California rapper Bris has been killed in a shooting aged just 24.

Sacramento County Coroner data verify that the musician, genuine identify Christopher Treadwell died in the early hrs of Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, with a statement from Sacramento Police Division officials confirming the death occurred in a shooting following a car or truck accident.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male adult who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound,” their statement reads. “The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers also determined that there was a related solo vehicle collision that had occurred prior to the shooting.”

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have now launched an investigation into his death.

The Sacramento-primarily based rapper had just begun to make waves in California’s hip-hop scene, collaborating with G-Guy on the 2019 mixtape “10:42“, and had launched various singles which include the well-liked “First 42 Hours Freestyle”, whose video has much more than 560,000 views on YouTube.