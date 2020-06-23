Quarterback Dak Prescott Signs $31.4M Deal With Dallas Cowboys For 2020 Season – Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

FRISCO, Texas () – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has his $31.four million franchise tag on Monday, David Helman of dallascowboys.com reported very first.

A extended-phrase deal is nonetheless the objective involving Prescott and the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott #four of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass through the very first half towards the Minnesota Vikings at AT,ampT Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photograph by Tom Pennington/Getty Pictures)

The two sides have until finally July 15 to perform on a extended-phrase deal, but Prescott is officially beneath contract for the 2020 season and will be reporting to teaching camp.

Prescott replaced Tony Romo as the Cowboys commencing quarterback in 2016.

Final season, he was 2nd in the league in passing yards with four,902 and additional 30 touchdowns.

The Cowboys finish eight-eight and did not make the playoffs.

