Pussy Riot Member Arrested for Suspicion of Hooliganism

Punk rock activist Peter Verzilov claims to have been interrogated for much more than 12 hrs by anti-extremism police about his involvement in a series of 2019 Moscow protests.

–

Pussy Riot member Peter Verzilov has been arrested in Russia and accused of organising riots.

Officials took the punk rock activist into custody on Sunday morning (June 21) and he was interrogated for 13 hrs below suspicion of hooliganism, in accordance to a Pussy Riot statement.

Verzilov, who is 1 of the leaders of the group’s activism motion, claims anti-extremism police questioned him about his involvement in a series of 2019 Moscow protests that ended in clashes among protesters and cops.

He was briefly launched on Sunday but picked up once again by police officials, who detained him overnight.

Reviews recommend he is dealing with hooliganism expenses and could encounter 15 days behind bars.