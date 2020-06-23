Protester Sues LAPD, Claims She Was Zip-Tied For 6 Hours After Curfew Violation – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An activist Monday filed a federal civil rights lawsuit towards the Los Angeles Police Division claiming she was topic to inhumane therapy for the duration of an arrest when taking aspect in a George Floyd protest earlier this month in downtown L.A.

Laura Montilla, 22, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging that on the evening of June one she was detained for violating curfew and had her wrists zip-tied tightly for 6 hrs as she and other protesters have been packed onto a bus, for the duration of which time they have been denied foods and water.

Police heard screams for support from the bus, but “responded by blaring heavy metal music while Montilla remained handcuffed in a prone position in the dark.”

She stated that when she spoke, up, officers threatened her with guns.

“They’re protected by a system that holds no one accountable, and provides no incentive for law enforcement to even abide by the law themselves. And this was not an isolated incident, I’ve spoken with so many other people who were there who have chillingly similar stories,” Montilla advised reporters at a information conference Monday.

The bus at some point arrived at UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium, 13 miles from in which the arrests had been manufactured, Montilla alleges.

She claims that close to Fifth and Major streets, uniformed law enforcement outfitted with much less-than-lethal weapons and tactical riot gear surrounded a modest group of peaceful protesters, like herself, making use of a boxed-in tactic acknowledged as kettling.

Kneeling on the ground to show compliance, Montilla “personally witnessed officers physically attack, strike and” fire stun guns at “individuals who had attempted to peacefully leave the area in compliance with the curfew,” in accordance to the complaint, which alleges arresting officers did not study Montilla her rights when taking her into custody.

The LAPD supplied CBSLA with the following statement.

“While the Los Angeles Police Department does not comment on pending litigation, we are committed to investigating every allegation of misconduct or excessive force related to the recent protests. We have assigned 40 investigators to look into each alleged instance and will conduct a thorough investigation.”

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Workplace earlier this month announced that no costs would be brought towards protesters arrested for violating curfew.

