President Trump Says COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing Due To More Testing Despite Data Showing The Disease Is Spreading

Donnie never ever fails to disappoint with his tweets and currently was no distinct. The subject of alternative was COVID-19, and he produced a quite intriguing statement.

Even however situations are escalating and several worry of a 2nd wave, Donnie looks to feel that situations are escalating due to the fact of a lot more exams and not a lot more spread.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!”

In accordance to MSNBC, public wellness experts have debunked this myth. There is no indication that greater testing is why there are a lot more confirmed exams. To dispel claims that testing is to blame for the country’s rising outbreak, epidemiologists level to a figure identified as the positivity charge, which signifies the % of exams that come back good in a provided area.

The information is critical due to the fact it signifies just how significantly the illness has spread.

Jennifer Nuzzo, lead epidemiologist of Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 stated, “States are finding more cases relative to the amount of tests they are conducting provides the strongest rebuttal to the administration’s assertion that case numbers are rising because we’re getting better at finding cases through increased testing.”

Chile, Trump and his theories are very intriguing.

