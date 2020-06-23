President Donald Trump visits US-Mexico border and claims new wall will stop illegal immigration and COVID-19.

But his pay a visit to played out as prime public wellness officials in Washington had been testifying about the ongoing risk posed by COVID-19, singling out Arizona as a single of the states now encountering a surge in circumstances.



In the blazing summertime heat on Tuesday, Mr Trump briefly stopped to examine a new area of the concrete and steel construction in which the president and other officials took a second to scrawl their signatures on the wall.



Mr Trump briefly stopped to examine a new area of the concrete and steel construction in which the president and other officials took a second to scrawl their signatures on the wall. ()

“It stopped COVID, it stopped everything,” Mr Trump mentioned.



The minimal turnout sharpened the target on Mr Trump’s pay a visit to to Arizona, which doubles as each a 2020 battleground state and a surging coronavirus scorching spot.

(Affiliate Link)

The US-Mexico border wall. ()

By going to the border, Mr Trump sought to alter the topic to an concern he believes will aid electrify his base in November.



“Our border has never been more secure,” Mr Trump declared as he met with Republican Governor Doug Ducey and federal Border Patrol officials.



President Donald Trump participates in a border safety briefing at United States Border Patrol Yuma Station, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. (AP Photograph/Evan Vucci) (AP/AAP)

The pay a visit to came a single day right after the Mr Trump administration announced that it was extending a ban on green cards issued outdoors the United States until finally the finish of the 12 months and including numerous short-term perform visas to the freeze, which include these utilised heavily by technologies firms and multinational firms.



“Right now, we want jobs going to Americans,” Mr Trump mentioned of the move.

