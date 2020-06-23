Home Entertainment Popular Youtuber Latoya Forever Tells Husband: ‘I’m For The Streets’!!

Popular Youtuber Latoya Forever Tells Husband: ‘I’m For The Streets’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

YouTube star LaToya Ali aka LaToya Forever and her husband Adam Ali are officially divorcing, MTO Information has discovered.

But the nature of their divorce is notably scandalous. LaToya reportedly advised her husband that she’s “for the streets” – that is slang for getting sexually promiscuous with indiscriminate guys.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLES

©