Popular Youtuber Latoya Forever Tells Husband: ‘I’m For The Streets’!!

YouTube star LaToya Ali aka LaToya Forever and her husband Adam Ali are officially divorcing, MTO Information has discovered.

But the nature of their divorce is notably scandalous. LaToya reportedly advised her husband that she’s “for the streets” – that is slang for getting sexually promiscuous with indiscriminate guys.

The couple made a decision to contact it quits immediately after six many years of marriage and a 9 yr romantic relationship. The common YT stars the two confirmed that their marriage was above, with LaToya building a statement on her Instagram webpage and Adam building a Youtube video addressing the breakup.

The couple has three children collectively.

Adam says he asked LaToya to get the job done it out not too long ago and she replied she was “for the streets.” Adam says in the vlog that his wife imagined the “grass was greener on the other side.”