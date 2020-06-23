Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police division has fired 1 of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A file photograph offered by the Louisville Metro Police Division displays officer Brett Hankison. —Louisville Police Division by means of AP, File

A termination letter for Officer Brett Hankison launched by the city’s police division these days explained Hankinson violated procedures by displaying “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment in March. The letter also explained Hankinson violated the rule towards utilizing deadly force.

Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight instances by officers who burst into her Louisville residence utilizing a no-knock warrant for the duration of a March 13 narcotics investigation. No medicines had been observed at her residence.

Mayor Greg Fischer explained final week interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder had started out termination proceedings for Hankison. Two other officers continue to be on administrative reassignment when the shooting is investigated.