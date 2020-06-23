Police investigate third shooting near Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating an additional shooting that occurred near the city’s “occupied” protest zone.

The shooting occurred all around five a.m. Tuesday in the Capitol Hill community east of downtown. A spokesperson at Harborview Healthcare Center mentioned the man’s wounds had been not lifestyle-threatening.

Police did not right away release far more data. It was the third latest shooting near the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan mentioned Monday the city will move to wind down the protest zone following the shootings.

The mayor mentioned the violence was distracting from alterations sought by 1000’s of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality.

Durkan also mentioned police will quickly return to a police station that the division largely abandoned in the spot following clashes with protesters following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.