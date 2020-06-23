Home Local News Police investigate third shooting near Seattle protest zone –

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating an additional shooting that occurred near the city’s “occupied” protest zone.

The shooting occurred all around five a.m. Tuesday in the Capitol Hill community east of downtown. A spokesperson at Harborview Healthcare Center mentioned the man’s wounds had been not lifestyle-threatening.

