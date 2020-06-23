Police in Wheat Ridge ask public’s help in identifying juvenile hit by car

Police investigators in Wheat Ridge are asking for the public’s help in identifying a juvenile who was hit by a motor vehicle on Sunday evening.

The collision took place about 9 p.m. Sunday at 11001 West I-70 Frontage Street North, police explained on Twitter.

The juvenile is in vital situation and police have not been in a position to determine him.

We are striving to come across this youthful man's family members as speedily as doable and realize this is a tricky photograph to share.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male about the age of 12 with brown eyes. His hair is brown with shades of green dye. He’s about 5’8″ tall weighing involving 200 and 250 lbs. He was sporting black sweatpants and black sneakers. His toenails are painted green and he has the word “King,” as wells as hearts, on his left wrist.

Police hope to attain the boy’s family members as quickly as doable. Any person with info is asked to phone 303-235-2961.