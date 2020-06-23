PNB: PNB expects to complete technology integration of OBC, United Bank of India by March – Latest News

With the merger approach above, state-owned PNB is searching to complete the technology integration of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself by the finish of the latest fiscal, the head of the country’s 2nd greatest loan provider mentioned. The merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab Nationwide Bank grew to become efficient from April one.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process of integration by a couple of months. We had planned for May. Technology integration has many dimensions, for example integration of ATM switches. We hope to complete that process by September,” PNB Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao advised in an interview.

The integration of the core banking remedy platform would consider somewhat longer time as the merged entity had an older edition of this platform, he mentioned.

“We will complete Finacle (CBS) integration and … all surrounding technologies latest by March 2021… one bank will be migrated by December and shifting of second will be over before March,” he mentioned.

With the merger, the financial institution now has about 11,000 branches, a lot more than 13,000 ATMs, one particular lakh staff members and a organization combine of above Rs 18 lakh crore. Complete domestic organization of PNB at the finish of March 2020 stood Rs 11.81 lakh crore.

Nonetheless stability-sheet sensible, Rao mentioned that Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India booked losses in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The losses have been mostly due to provision towards poor loans, he mentioned, without having offering numbers as they have not been created public.

On the outlook for the latest fiscal, Rao mentioned PNB will earn reasonable revenue in the latest fiscal, aided by treasury cash flow and core banking pursuits.



For the fourth quarter ended March, the financial institution posted a net reduction of Rs 697.20 crore. Nonetheless, immediately after a gap of two many years, the Nirav Modi fraud hit financial institution posted revenue of Rs 363.34 crore in 2019-20.

He also mentioned that the financial institution has scaled down its loan development target to six per cent for the latest fiscal due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Nonetheless, he mentioned, the financial institution has a treasury benefit due to reduction in curiosity costs resulting in Rs one,000 crore acquire in the initial quarter of 2020-21.

“We are assured that quarter-on-quarter, we can guide reasonable revenue. We do not like to have greater revenue due to the fact we want to strengthen the stability-sheet for the duration of 2020-21.

“We are very confident that we will be creating a better base for the bank not only for booking moderate profit in 2020-21 but also creating a robust situation for 2021-22,” he mentioned.