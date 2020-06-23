Paula Newsome On All Access’s ‘The Twilight Zone’ – San Francisco

( Neighborhood)– Season two of “The Twilight Zone” drops on All Entry on Friday, June 26 and actor Paula Newsome can not wait until eventually persons can examine out her episode.

The actor grew up as a fan of the unique series from Rod Serling and has prolonged admired the get the job done of Jordan Peele, who is the executive producer of this iteration of the series on All Entry. In her episode, Newsome plays a pastor in a smaller town exactly where the neighborhood is brought collectively by a series of miraculous and tragic occasions.

“It was something that I used to watch when I was a little kid,” stated Newsome in an interview with Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I saw this one particular episode where there was a photo on the stairwell that would advance. For this one, it was amazing to go back in time and the town that we shot it in was truly back in time. It was in the bowels of Canada and you wouldn’t have known it was a town if you drove past it. Jumping into the world was like jumping into another world.”

Newsome’s episode of the series capabilities actors like Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz and Natalie Martinez. Like the series in common, Newsome’s episode gives numerous critical daily life lessons.

“When you think about today and how people are getting and out and taking action on the world around them when it’s not okay, it’s kind of other-worldly,” stated Newsome. “In the episode, it felt other-worldly. It felt magical. What I particularly love about our episode is how many people of color were there. It was just multi-racial casting that felt really good. What I loved about the relationship between my character and Damon’s character is that it felt like family. It’s fascinating to me.”

View “The Twilight Zone” on All Entry.