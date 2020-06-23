Parisians dance on the streets and cram into bars for the city’s summer music festival

Quite a few Parisians mark the start out of summer with an yearly music street festival and this yr was no exception irrespective of restrictions on substantial gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Without a doubt this yr”s Fête de la Musique went ahead on Sunday with dozens of revellers packed tightly collectively as bars had been authorised to hold events as lengthy as they took sanitary precautions.

“We place indicators on the wall, we restricted area, but we can not management every little thing,” stated Mickaël, a DJ at one particular of the bars.

“The men and women have come, this is the most critical, the Fête de la Musique has to dwell on!”

In preceding many years, spontaneous concerts on the streets captured the soul of the festival, but these had been officially forbidden due to the pandemic.

But there had been nevertheless some who could not resist taking their instruments out with them: one particular jazz band featured an whole drum set.

“We missed this so considerably,” said Gilles, a sousaphone player in the band. “And now we come to feel so excellent. Even however we ought to not be right here, but we’re right here anyway.”

There had been other substantial occasions also, this kind of as a karaoke get together at the Paris Arab Planet institute.

Between the visitors there was France’s culture minister, Franck Riester, who stated it “feels excellent to celebrate music soon after these two months of confinement, soon after this virus”.

But he extra it was critical to nevertheless respect security measures when celebrating artists and musicians, who he known as “the men and women who give us happiness”.

Public accessibility to culture has begun to widen as France phases out its coronavirus lockdown measures.

From Monday, cinemas and theatres are set to reopen. The globe-well known Louvre museum will reopen on July six.