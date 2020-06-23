Palm Beach Tan ‘Peeping Tom’ Admits Recording Video Of Naked Woman – Dallas / Fort Worth

FLOWER MOUND () – A former Palm Beach Tan employee was arrested earlier this yr immediately after a lady found his cell cell phone recording her as she undressed, in accordance to The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Karson Landcaster was arrested on suspicion of improper photography or visual recording, a state jail felony.

He worked at the tanning store on 5891 Prolonged Prairie Street in Flower Mound at the time.

The lady advised 11 Information that she noticed a cell cell phone over her in the booth that was recording. Police later on linked the cell phone to Landcaster, who police mentioned admitted recording the lady.

Police mentioned there have been video clips of other victims on his cell phone.