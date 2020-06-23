Owner Of North Texas Wedding Planning Company Charged With Coronavirus-Relief Fraud – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Federal authorities stated a Murphy, Texas small business proprietor fraudulently sought much more than $three million in Smaller Company Administration Paycheck Safety System loans.

Fahad Shah, 44, was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with wire fraud, false statements to a monetary institution and dollars laundering for his alleged participation in a scheme to file fraudulent applications for Paycheck Safety System loans assured by the Smaller Company Administration beneath the CARES Act.

Shah was charged with 3 counts of wire fraud, 1 count of false statements to a financial institution and 4 counts of dollars laundering.

He was arrested Tuesday morning and appeared just before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak of the Eastern District of Texas.

The indictment alleges Shah submitted fraudulent applications for much more $three million in PPP loans to two unique SBA-accepted lenders filed beneath the title of WBF Weddings by Farah Inc.

In these applications, Shah claimed to have much more than 120 personnel earning wages when, in reality, no personnel worked for his small business at the time, the indictment alleges.

The indictment also alleges that Shah submitted fraudulent documentation in assistance of his applications. Shah in the long run obtained above $one.five million in PPP loan money and utilized the money mostly for individual functions, which include obtaining a Tesla, individual investments, and residence mortgage loan payments, the indictment alleges.

The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, developed to present emergency monetary help to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who are struggling the financial results induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.