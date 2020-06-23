Old Hospital Reopens To Serve Thousands Of North Texas Veterans – Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas () – An previous hospital that began the 12 months vacant, reopened Tuesday for veterans.

The new Garland VA Healthcare Center is anticipated to serve as numerous as eight,000 veterans, creating principal care additional easy and easing crowding at the VA’s primary campus in Dallas.

In addition, the new facility will retain its potential to be employed as a COVID-19 relief center, with additional than 200 beds obtainable if there is a need to have to decongest the Dallas Healthcare Center.

Personnel within the Garland center Tuesday had been by now dealing with virtual appointments and telemedicine calls with veterans.

The VA mentioned additional than 34,000 veterans dwell inside a 30-minute drive of the facility, which Baylor Scott and White donated to the Veterans Affairs in April.

“The number one challenge Dallas VA has had for a long time has been the lack of space, and the inability to expand services and keep care timely inside our own walls,” mentioned Director Stephen Holt.

The relief presented by opening up additional principal care companies in Garland, will allow the VA increase specialty care in Dallas, Holt mentioned.

In-demand companies like vision care and chiropractic can be expanded, enabling the VA to recapture hundreds of thousands of bucks of care that some veterans had been possessing to seek out outdoors of the VA.

The Dallas VA initially rushed to put together the facility for overflow COVID-19 sufferers in April, but it was by no means essential.

Holt mentioned it can be prepared yet again inside 24 hrs, to manage sufferers with much less acute signs and symptoms, and open up room for additional significant circumstances at the primary campus in Dallas.