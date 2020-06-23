Officials Having Rollback Second Thoughts; Haircuts Returning To San Francisco – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The tsunami of information about the existing coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be mind-boggling. To enable you navigate by means of what you want to know — KPIX.com/KPIX five Information/CBSN Bay Spot — will be publishing a information roundup every single morning of the leading coronavirus and reopening-linked stories so you can start out your day with the most recent up to date developments.

Great Information — Neighbors Assisting Neighbors

New San Francisco Mural Pays Tribute To Hospital Staff For the duration of Coronavirus Lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO — Operate began Monday on a new mural in San Francisco that pays tribute to hospital staff for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis with a unifying message. As the Bay Spot enters the fourth month of the COVID-19 lockdown, medical doctors and artists in San Francisco started operate on a mural that exhibits how interconnected we are in the battle to conquer the coronavirus. Artist Jennifer Bloomer came up with the story informed by the mural currently being painted outdoors Zuni Café on Market place Street. It starts with a physician treating a critically sick patient. “The patient survives and is able to leave the hospital,” explained Bloomer. Study A lot more

COVID-19 Stunner

Lady Purposely Coughs In Encounter Of Infant At San Jose Yogurt Store

SAN JOSE — San Jose Police have been searching for the public’s enable in identifying a female who purposely coughed in the encounter of a toddler who was in a stroller although waiting in line at a yogurt store. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at Yogurtland on the 5600 block of Cottle Street in South San Jose. The unidentified female believed to be in her 60s is noticed on surveillance video waiting in front a different female and a a single-yr-outdated sitting in a stroller. Police explained a preliminary investigation established the older female was upset the female and the stroller have been not retaining right social distancing. Study A lot more

COVID-19 Reopenings

Surge in COVID-19 Situations Prompts State Officials to Take into account Rolling Back Reopening

SAN JOSE — California’s governor warned residents Monday to proceed social distancing and sporting masks or elements of the economic climate could be shut down yet again. “It’s your individual decision-making that will determine our fate and future,” Gov. Gavin Newsom explained for the duration of a virtual press conference. The announcement came as California hit a grim milestone in excess of the weekend of three,792 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which surpassed the preceding peak in April. California also reported one,199 coronavirus individuals in hospital intensive care units. Newsom explained if the numbers could not be managed the state could be in the exact same location it was a handful of months in the past and tougher restrictions could when yet again be enforced. Study A lot more

San Francisco Museums Get Green Light To Reopen June 29

SAN FRANCISCO — Museums across San Francisco that have been closed for months due to the COVID-19 shelter in location purchase, acquired a shock mobile phone phone from the Mayor workplace, offering them the green light to reopen. On Monday June 29, along with some other firms, the city’s planet renowned museums are permitted to reopen. Director San Francisco Fine Arts Museum, Tom Campbell warns restrictions will apply. “It’s not rocket science but, we’ve been very thoughtful,” explained Cambell. “It’s like the grocery stores, the hardware stores have stayed open. They do it by reduced numbers, everyone has to wear a mask and you do physical distancing.” Study A lot more

South Bay Hair Stylists Push Wellness Officials For Reopening Date

SAN JOSE — The owners of barbershops and hair and nail salons are expressing disappointment and increasing impatience with the Santa Clara County Public Wellness Division, criticizing the lack of a clear timeline making it possible for them to reopen. “I feel it’s time that Santa Clara County give us a date. And I didn’t think there was a voice out there representing our industry,” explained Erica Martin, the master stylist at W’s Salon in Santana Row. Martin gave voice to her disappointment on social media in a submit that is sharply essential of the wellness division and has gone viral. “I feel like my career is slipping away. I’ve spent more than 10 years in this industry building a clientele that took me a long time. And right now, they want to get in and get their hair done and they’re not going to wait any longer,” explained Martin. Study A lot more

San Francisco Announces June 29 Reopening For Barbers, Hair Salons, Museums

SAN FRANCISCO — Wellness officials in San Francisco on Monday announced the subsequent phase of COVID-19 organization reopenings set for June 29 that will include things like hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos, tattoo parlors and a lot more. Mayor London Breed and Director of Wellness Dr. Grant Colfax explained the reopening scheduled to start on Monday, June 29, would let for some firms and routines that have been initially planned to open in mid-July or later on will be permitted to reopen early. In addition to the over establishments, massage firms, nail salons, outside bars and outside swimming pools will also be permitted to reopen when San Francisco’s request for a variance from the California Division of Public Wellness is accredited and as extended as San Francisco continues meetings a number of essential wellness indicators. Study A lot more

BART Officials Weigh How To Enhance Ridership As COVID-19 Restrictions Loosen

SAN FRANCISCO — The coronavirus pandemic has hit transit companies across the Bay Spot difficult, with BART even now working at somewhat a lot more than 10 % of usual ridership. The query that BART officials encounter: What will it consider to make individuals cozy to trip the train yet again? At midday on a Monday, downtown San Francisco is so quiet it appears like someone hit the pause button. Even now, as organization gradually starts to reawaken, BART trains seem absolutely nothing like usual. A handful of months in the past, riders have been on a regular basis packed into the autos like sardines at commute time. Study A lot more,lt/a

Monterey Bay Aquarium Opening To Site visitors In July

MONTEREY — Following currently being closed for a lot more than 3 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Monterey Bay Aquarium will reopen to site visitors with modifications in July. In accordance to a statement on their web page, the aquarium on Cannery Row will let members and donors to check out commencing July 9th. The aquarium will open to the basic public commencing July 13th. “We’ve missed welcoming our visitors to the Aquarium and have been looking forward to this day,” aquarium executive director Julie Packard explained. Amid the changes currently being produced, ticket product sales will be on-line only. Aquarium capability will be constrained, with the two members and the basic public needing to reserve distinct occasions and dates in advance to check out. Study A lot more

COVID-19 Reopening And Masks

‘We Are Not Out Of The 1st Wave’ Gov. Newsom, Former Governors Urge Californians To Put on Masks

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom reiterated to Californians the relevance of sporting masks on Monday for the duration of a press conference updating the state’s coronavirus response. Newsom repeatedly urged individuals to proceed making use of masks to 4 days soon after state wellness authorities ordered the necessary sporting of masks in most public settings statewide. “The reason we’re doing this is simple. Wearing face coverings saves lives and mitigates spread,” explained Newsom, who started the press conference by getting rid of a mask he was sporting. Study A lot more

Schwarzenegger: ‘Just Do It’ When It Comes To Sporting COVID-19 Encounter Coverings

SAN FRANCISCO — Utilizing a catch phase produced well known by sporting items giant Nike, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger assistance to state residents when it comes to sporting COVID-19 encounter masks was quite basic — ‘Just Do It’. In a public services announcement airing on tv stations across the state Monday, Schwarzenegger is joined by fellow former governors Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson in urging the use of encounter masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19. “This is not about being weak,” Schwarzenegger says as he holds up a mask in the ad. Existing Gov. Gavin Newsom also seems in the announcement. The campaign is in help of Newsom’s choice final week to need residents dress in masks. Study A lot more

COVID-19 Testing And Outbreaks

San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak A lot more Than Doubles In 48 Hrs 317 Confirmed Situations Amid Inmates

SAN QUENTIN — An outbreak of coronavirus amid the inmates at San Quentin grew to 317 confirmed lively scenarios Monday, a lot more than doubling in excess of the weekend, state prison officials explained. There have been no confirmed deaths at San Quentin, but state prison officials explained that 19 inmates have died of the virus at other services about the state. Just a month in the past, San Quentin had no reported scenarios. Now, it is amid the most contaminated of the state prisons behind Chuckawalla Valley that has 716 lively scenarios and California Institution for Males-Chino that has 507. Study A lot more

FDA Problems Warning About Mexican Hand Sanitizers Perhaps Containing Methanol

WASHINGTON — The Federal Drug Administration has issued an advisory to shoppers towards making use of a variety of hand sanitizers produced by a Mexican corporation that could include toxic wood alcohol. FDA issued a observe on June 19 advising individuals not to use any hand sanitizer produced by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico due to the possible presence of methanol or wood alcohol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed by means of the skin or ingested. Study A lot more

SAP Center Amid three Santa Clara County Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Internet sites This Week

SAN JOSE — The Santa Clara County Public Wellness Division is establishing 3 pop-up areas for totally free COVID-19 testing in Santa Clara and San Jose this week, which include at the SAP Center. The residence of the San Jose Sharks will hold totally free stroll-up testing for 5 days, commencing Tuesday. No appointment, wellness insurance coverage or doctor’s note is wanted for this totally free testing, which is obtainable to all attendees irrespective of immigration standing. This testing at SAP Center will be obtainable from one p.m. to seven p.m. Tuesday by means of Friday, and from 9 a.m. to three p.m. on Saturday. Residents who check out SAP Center to get examined will every single get an item of both San Jose Sharks or San Jose Barracuda memorabilia, a single item per particular person examined. Study A lot more

COVID-19 Reopening And Sports activities

NBA ‘Will Be The Model’ For Returning In accordance To Warriors Broadcaster

SAN FRANCISCO — It is been in excess of 100 days and counting considering that the MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL have played a reside occasion. That draught is anticipated to finish subsequent month when at least two of the country’s 4 prominent leagues return like we’ve in no way noticed ahead of. Regardless of growing coronavirus situation numbers in Florida, the NBA ideas to resume its season on July 30 at the Disney Planet complicated in Orlando. Gamers will enter the “bubble city” in just in excess of two weeks, but some have reportedly expressed concern about Disney employees members that will be consistently getting into and exiting the bubble. Final week, the league submitted a 113-webpage document to teams which outlined security measures a procedures for the months-extended encounter. The league has not announced any modifications to their prepare, but there appears to be skepticism it will essentially transpire. Study A lot more

PGA Championship Offered Green Light For San Francisco’s Harding Park In August, But Devoid of Supporters

SAN FRANCISCO — The PGA of America announced Monday it was going ahead with ideas to hold expert golf’s initially significant championship of the yr — the PGA Championship — at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park program in August, but it will be played without having followers on the program. The choice to perform the championship without having followers lining the program was produced in coordination with the state of California and city and county of San Francisco. “We are both inspired and honored to ‘play on,’” explained PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh in a information release. “In doing so, we will spotlight not only the beauty of TPC Harding Park, but the fortitude of San Francisco and its remarkable people.” Study A lot more