OC Deputies Involved In Shooting In Burbank, Suspects In Custody – Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Orange County sheriff’s deputies had been concerned in a shooting in Burbank Monday evening.

In accordance to the Orange County Sheriff’s Workplace, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of West Olive Avenue, close to the Declare Jumper, even though deputies had been searching for at least 1 particular person desired on suspicion of robbery.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a car or truck and crashed close to the 134 Freeway and Victory Boulevard wherever two suspects had been believed to have been taken into custody.

No deputies had been injured in the shooting, but it was not quickly clear if both of the suspects had been struck.