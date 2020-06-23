Home Entertainment NYC Cop Offers To Fight Any BLM Protester; Thousands SHOW UP!!

NYC Cop Offers To Fight Any BLM Protester; Thousands SHOW UP!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A guy claiming to be a New York City police officer posted a video on Tik Tok beneath the identify @darksonofkrypton calling out the George Floyd protesters and difficult them to a battle.

DarkSonOfKrypton wrote, “So I just watched another video of some clown with a camera running his mouth to an officer, I think it was in New York, and calling him a b**** and a punk and ‘take that badge and gun off and let’s fight.’” 

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLES

©