NYC Cop Offers To Fight Any BLM Protester; Thousands SHOW UP!!

A guy claiming to be a New York City police officer posted a video on Tik Tok beneath the identify @darksonofkrypton calling out the George Floyd protesters and difficult them to a battle.

DarkSonOfKrypton wrote, “So I just watched another video of some clown with a camera running his mouth to an officer, I think it was in New York, and calling him a b**** and a punk and ‘take that badge and gun off and let’s fight.’”

He continued, “A lot of you think we hide behind our badges and our guns…so how about we come up with a system…put your camera down and I’ll put down my badge and gun and let’s step into the ring.”

Then it took place. Thousands of men and women flooded his remarks asking to battle.

DarkSonofKrypton swiftly recognized that he messed up, and he instantly modified his tone. He posted one more video and stated, “I did not come out and challenge anybody. I definitely did not challenge Black people. I did not challenge Black Lives Matter. I did not challenge Antifa.”

DarkSonofKrypton has 161,900 followers on Tik Tok. He swiftly set his web page to personal right after the scandal.