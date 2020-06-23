Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus, is still in Serbia, sources say

Nuggets franchise center Nikola Jokic has examined positive for the coronavirus and is at the moment back in Serbia, numerous league sources informed .

Citing healthcare privacy, the Nuggets declined comment.

All NBA gamers had been to be back in marketplace on June 22, and gamers who had been overseas had been to be back in marketplace on June 15. Jokic was granted an exception by the NBA to remain in Sombor longer, nevertheless, in the course of his latest journey, he examined positive. Jokic wasn’t the only player granted this kind of an exception.

Necessary person exercises in household markets start off July one.

Eight days in the past Jokic was in Belgrade for an exhibition basketball game. One particular of the gamers who participated in the game, and was later on witnessed in near proximity to Jokic, examined positive quickly soon after.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was also sitting upcoming to Jokic at the occasion, announced he had examined positive on Tuesday morning.