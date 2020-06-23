Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Covid-19 Along With His Opponent at Friday Match

WENN

The Tennis champion and his Friday rival Viktor Troicki, along with their respective wives, have all examined optimistic for the coronavirus following a current match.

Planet quantity 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has examined optimistic for Covid-19.

Djokovic announced he and his wife Jelena had contracted the disorder in a statement on his web page on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, days soon after he was forced to cancel his Adria Tour competitors in Belgrade, Serbia as 3 gamers exposed they had coronavirus.

In his announcement, the 17-time Grand Slam singles title winner apologised to individuals who had caught the virus at his tennis occasion, stating he had acted with “pure heart and sincere intentions” in arranging matches.

He extra, “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.”

Viktor Troicki, who played Djokovic in a match on Friday, June 19, 2020, and his pregnant wife have also examined optimistic, as has Grigor Dimitrov, who was pictured enjoying basketball with the tennis excellent on the Adria Tour web page, as nicely as a different player, Borna Coric.