Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after organizing Adria Tour

Planet No. 1 Novak Djokovic has examined positive for coronavirus.

The 33-12 months-previous and his wife Jelena returned examined positive after returning from the Adria Tour, whilst his youngsters examined adverse. The 17-time grand slam singles champion is asymptomatic and will now isolate for 14 days.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested,” Djokovic explained in a statement. “My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative. “Every thing we did in the previous month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion during the area. The Tour has been developed to support each established and up and coming tennis gamers from south-eastern Europe to get accessibility to some aggressive tennis whilst the several excursions are on hold due to the COVID-19 predicament. It was all born with a philanthropic concept, to direct all raised money in direction of folks in require and it warmed my heart to see how everyone strongly responded to this.”

Far more: Nick Kyrgios slams ‘boneheaded’ Novak Djokovic-led Adria Tour occasion

Djokovic was a driving force behind the creation of the Adria Tour, which took location in Serbia and Croatia in front of substantial crowds and noticed gamers shaking hands regardless of issues above social distancing. However, the last involving Djokovic and Andrey Rublev was canceled when Grigor Dimitrov examined positive for COVID-19 and Borna Coric later on confirmed he as well had contracted coronavirus.

Viktor Troicki, who played in the tournament in Belgrade, and his wife also examined positive for the virus.

The determination to hold the occasion in the course of the pandemic has been criticized by Tour gamers which includes Nick Kyrgios and Dan Evans, whilst lengthy-phrase rival and good friend Andy Murray described the fall-out as “a lesson for all of us.”

Kyrgios was a bit much more direct with his anger.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded determination to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that is what comes about when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

As for Djokovic, he offered some further ideas on the tournament.

“We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met,” Djokovic explained. “Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease in time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.”