north korea leader kim jong un backs down in military threat against south korea

The meeting also talked about paperwork outlining measures for “further bolstering the war deterrent of the country,” KCNA reported yesterday.

Political tensions involving the rival Koreas have been growing more than programs by groups in the South to fly propaganda leaflets more than to the North, which Pyongyang claims violates an agreement involving the two aimed at stopping military confrontation.

North Korea leader has made a decision to suspend programs for military action against South Korea right after a meeting of army generals, state media reported. (AP)

The Standard Employees of the Korean People’s Army later on stated it has been learning an “action plan” to re-enter zones that had been demilitarised underneath an inter-Korean pact and “turn the front line into a fortress”. (Affiliate Link)

North Korea’s military was noticed placing up loudspeakers close to the demilitarised zone, a military supply advised Reuters on Tuesday.

This kind of programs have been taken down right after the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease “all hostile acts.”

Balloon flights launched by activists from South Korea have induced an escalation in tensions. (AP)

.”We’re also considering reinstalling our own. North Korea’s military was seen putting up loudspeakers near the demilitarised zone (DMZ).loudspeakers,” a South Korean military official stated.

“But the North hasn’t begun any broadcast yet, and we’re just getting ready to be able to counteract at any .”