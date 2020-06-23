No Damage, Injuries Reported Following Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake in Eastern Sierra – San Francisco

LONE PINE (AP) — An earthquake rattled Inyo County close to the eastern Sierra Nevada town of Lone Pine Monday evening but no injury or injuries had been promptly reported.

A magnitude-4.6 temblor struck at five:25 p.m. southeast of Lone Pine, in accordance to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The region is positioned in between Sequoia Nationwide Park and Death Valley Nationwide Park, about 170 miles north of Los Angeles.

