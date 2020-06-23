No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace

The noose identified hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there because at least final October, federal authorities mentioned Tuesday in announcing there will be no charges filed in an incident that rocked NASCAR and its only fulltime Black driver.

U.S. Lawyer Jay Town and FBI Unique Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. mentioned its investigation established “although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

A crew member for Richard Petty Motorsports identified the noose Sunday at the Alabama race track. NASCAR was alerted and contacted the FBI, which sent 15 agents to the track to investigate. They established no federal crime was committed.

The statement mentioned the garage stall was assigned to Wallace final week in advance of the race scheduled for Sunday but held on Monday simply because of rain. By way of video confirmed by NASCAR it was identified the noose “was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

The companies mentioned the proof did not help federal charges.

Wallace effectively pushed the stock vehicle series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues much less than two weeks in the past. There has been criticism of the ban by some longtime followers and protection had been stepped up for Wallace, a 26-12 months-previous Alabama native.

NASCAR mentioned in a statement that “the FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.”

The Wood Brothers Racing workforce mentioned one particular of its personnel informed the workforce he recalled “seeing a tied handle in the garage pull down rope from last fall,” when NASCAR raced at Talladega in October. The workforce mentioned it quickly alerted NASCAR and assisted the investigation.