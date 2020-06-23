Home Local News No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace –

The noose identified hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there because at least final October, federal authorities mentioned Tuesday in announcing there will be no charges filed in an incident that rocked NASCAR and its only fulltime Black driver.

U.S. Lawyer Jay Town and FBI Unique Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. mentioned its investigation established “although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

A crew member for Richard Petty Motorsports identified the noose Sunday at the Alabama race track. NASCAR was alerted and contacted the FBI, which sent 15 agents to the track to investigate. They established no federal crime was committed.

The statement mentioned the garage stall was assigned to Wallace final week in advance of the race scheduled for Sunday but held on Monday simply because of rain. By way of video confirmed by NASCAR it was identified the noose “was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

