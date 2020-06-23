Nicole Beharie Accuses ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Producers of Unequal Treatment

WENN

Addressing her surprising exit from the series, the actress taking part in Abbie Mills claims she was handled in a different way from former co-star Tom Mison when she fell unwell and formulated an autoimmune problem.

“Shame” star Nicole Beharie has accused “Sleepy Hollow” producers of killing her character mainly because she acquired sick on set.

Supporters have been stunned when series favourite Abbie Mills was killed off in 2016, and now the actress claims Television bosses started off treating her in a different way when she fell unwell and formulated an autoimmune problem.

“My co-star (Tom Mison) and I have been the two sick at the similar time but I do not feel that we have been handled equally,” Nicole informed the San Diego Tribune. “He was allowed to go back to England for a month (to recover); I was given Episode 9 to shoot on my own. So I pushed through it and then by the end of that episode I was in urgent care. And all the doctors, including the doctors that the studio was sending, were all confirming, ‘Hey, she can’t work right now’.”

In an interview with the New York Occasions, Nicole additional manufacturing was ultimately shut down for two weeks but producers insisted she go to medical professionals routinely “to make sure I was actually sick”.

“Months ensued and I got a lawyer. I got my hours down and worked through it,” she shared. “But then I developed an autoimmune condition. I had C. difficile, which had me on eight different prescription medications. Sometimes I think that some people I was working with didn’t like that I was unwell but loved by the audience. Everyone of colour on that show was seen as expendable and eventually let go.”

Beharie claimed she held back on speaking about the story mainly because she was also bitter at the time.

“I tried to get work afterwards and people were like, ‘We heard you were difficult’… but no one can say I was late or unprofessional or negative… I lost out on a lot of jobs and opportunities because of how somebody labelled me,” she raged.

Nicole is now quite considerably back on Hollywood’s radar thanks to her new position in acclaimed new film release “Miss Juneteenth“.