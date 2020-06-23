Nicki Minaj Helps 6ix9ine Claim No.1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 With ‘TROLLZ’

Instagram

The U.S. pop chart’s run of variety one particular collaborations has been extended by 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj.

The rappers, who collaborated on 2018’s “FEFE”, have teamed up once more for “TROLLZ” – and this time their partnership has landed them a variety one particular on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track, 6ix9ine’s 1st chart-topper, turns into only the 40th tune to debut at variety one particular in the 60-plus 12 months background of the countdown and the fifth to handle the feat this 12 months.

It also extends the record of variety one particular collaborations – duos have reigned atop the chart for the previous 7 weeks, starting with Travis Scott (II) and Child Cudi‘s “The Scotts” at the starting of Could.

DaBaby‘s “Rockstar”, featuring Roddy Ricch, drops to two on the new Hot 100, even though Lil Child‘s “The Bigger Picture” debuts at 3.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage”, featuring Beyonce Knowles, falls to 4 and The Weeknd‘s former 4-week variety one particular, “Blinding Lights”, rounds out the top rated 5.