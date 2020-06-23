News Corp Spread Climate Change Denial In Australian Bushfire Crisis: Report

“It should be against the law to deny climate change is happening,” she stated. “The science is settled, why are we allowing such big platforms to do so?”

A new report launched on Wednesday by Greenpeace argues that News Corp’s reporting drove a “viral misinformation campaign” to shield the fossil fuel business at a when more than 100 million tonnes of new coal extraction was authorized by state and federal governments.

The report observed that shops owned by News Corp published 75% of all Australian articles or blog posts denying the influence of climate adjust on the bushfires this previous summer time.

Two sturdy narratives — each overrepresented in News Corp’s coverage, in accordance to the report — emerged alternatively to describe the unprecedented bushfire season: 1, an “arson emergency” had brought on the bushfires and two, that they had been exacerbated mainly because “greenies” refused to enable firefighters to lower fuel loads in the Australian bush.

Townsend’s electronic mail to chairman Michael Miller stated: “I have been severely impacted by the coverage of News Corp publications in relation to the fires, in particular the misinformation campaign that has tried to divert attention away from the real issue which is climate change to rather focus on arson (including misrepresenting facts).”

Townsend, who had resigned in December, stated she observed it “unconscionable” to hold doing work at the corporation being aware of she was “contributing to the spread of climate change denial and lies”.

Nationwide broadsheet The Australian wrongly claimed that 183 arsonists had been arrested in the “current bushfire season” in an write-up that was picked up and shared extensively by prominent social media customers, like Donald Trump Jr. The write-up has given that been edited, but the original model was misleading in two techniques: very first, the figures from some states integrated dates outdoors of the latest bushfire season, and 2nd, some of the figures encompassed a variety of offences that integrated non-arson crimes. The arson concept notably took hold on Facebook.

Greenpeace evaluation of on the internet site visitors displays that spikes in social media posts employing the #ArsonEmergency hashtag corresponded to the publication dates of denialist view pieces published by News Corp.