Ne-Yo Responds After Calling George Floyd’s Death A “Sacrifice” During His Funeral: “You Cannot Believe That I Meant Something Negative”

Roommates, as a guest and performer at 1 of George Floyd’s funeral providers, Ne-Yo created certain to share some phrases about George with the congregation. What he believed was a heartfelt message even so, was perceived by some as insensitive. If y’all recall, Ne-Yo referred to as George’s untimely passing a “sacrifice”, and now he’s responding to backlash that came along shortly soon after.

In accordance to Bossip, Ne-Yo joined The Morning Hustle to double down on what he stated a couple of weeks in the past at the funeral in Houston. Just before singing for the duration of the support, Ne-Yo thanked “George Floyd for his sacrifice, so that my kids can be alright later on.” He says he meant almost nothing damaging by the comment, and desires the black local community to keep targeted on what’s critical!

“We cannot let ignorance divide us right now,” he stated. “I’m singing at this man’s funeral you cannot believe that I meant anything negative towards him towards his family.”

As an alternative of focusing on his quick speech, Ne-Yo says he desires men and women to honor George’s lifestyle, and even can make the comparison involving George’s unwilling sacrifice and that of Jesus Christ.

“Let’s not mess up the narrative, let’s not get away from the narrative,” Ne-Yo stated. “No, he was not a willing sacrifice, neither was Jesus. Jesus didn’t want to get on the cross but he did it to save us, George Floyd didn’t wake up that morning planning to be a sacrifice. He didn’t plead and plan to go out and die for black people but that’s what happened and its unfortunate that it happened that way but that’s what happened.”

He continues saying:

“So yes, it was a sacrifice. He wanted to be here but he’s not here, his life was sacrificed so that the change that is happening slowly but surely can happening.”

Ne-Yo also notes that he did not demonstrate up to the funeral with the intention of speaking or singing. He says he attempted to keep very low-important and demonstrate his assistance from the back, but was ushered to the front of the support.

