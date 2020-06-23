NBCUniversal Removing ’30 Rock’ Blackface Episodes Following Request From Tina Fey

NBCUniversal has announced that they will be getting rid of episodes of ’30 Rock’, which featured blackface right after actress Tina Fey created the request in to have them pulled.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey explained in a statement through Deadline. “I understand now that ‘intent; is not a free pass for white people to use these images.”

“I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star concluded.

In accordance to Selection, The episodes in query are “Believe In The Stars” (season three, episode two) and “Christmas Attack Zone” (season five, episode 10), each of which featured Jane Krakowski’s character Jenna in blackface, as effectively as “Live from Studio 6H” (season six, episode 19), which featured Jon Hamm in blackface as element of an “Amos ‘n’ Andy” parody, and the East Coast edition of “The Live Show” (season five, episode four).

The information comes just weeks right after HBO pulled the film Gone With The Wind for comparable causes.