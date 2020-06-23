NBCUniversal Removing ’30 Rock’ Blackface Episodes Following Request From Tina Fey

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

NBCUniversal has announced that they will be getting rid of episodes of ’30 Rock’, which featured blackface right after actress Tina Fey created the request in to have them pulled.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey explained in a statement through Deadline. “I understand now that ‘intent; is not a free pass for white people to use these images.”

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR