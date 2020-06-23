Muhammad Ali’s Son Faces Backlash for Calling Black Lives Matter ‘Racist’ and Supporting Trump

Muhammad Ali Jr. claims in a new interview that his late father would have hated the Black Lives Matter motion and agrees with President Trump that the protesters need to be labeled as terrorists.

Muhammad Ali‘s son, Muhammad Ali Jr., has spoken up towards Black Lives Matter. In an interview with New York Submit, the 47-yr-previous explained that his father would’ve hated it and agreed with President Donald Trump that the protesters need to be labeled as terrorists.

“I think it’s racist,” he explained of the motion. “It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone – he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is.” He insisted, “It’s a racial statement. It’s pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen; I hate that.”

Ali Jr. blasted the BLM protesters, saying, “Do not bust up s**t, do not trash the location. You can peacefully protest. My father would have explained, ‘They ain’t absolutely nothing but devils.” He continued, “They’re no different from Muslim terrorists. They should all get what they deserve. They’re f**king up businesses, beating up innocent people in the neighborhood, smashing up police stations and shops.”

“They’re terrorists – they’re terrorizing the community. I agree with the peaceful protests, but the Antifa, they need to kill everyone in that thing,” he additional. “Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out.”

Even though he explained that the officer who killed George Floyd “was wrong,” he argued, “But people don’t realize there was more footage than what they showed. The guy resisted arrest, the officer was doing his job, but he used the wrong tactic.”

Ali Jr. went on defending police. “Not all the police are bad, there’s just a few. There’s a handful of police that are crooked, they should be locked up,” he explained. “I never had a bad scene with a cop. They’ve always been nice and protect me. I don’t have a problem with them.”

Ali Jr., who was the fourth-born to the late boxer’s 1st wife Belinda Boyd a.k.a. Khalilah Ali, also showed his assistance for President Trump. “I think Trump’s a good president,” he claimed. “My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he is for all the persons. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everyone. Trump is considerably greater than [Hillary] Clinton and Obama. … The only 1 to do what he explained he would do is Donald Trump.”

His statements in the interview promptly garnered mixed responses, with 1 critic slamming him, “Muhammad Ali Jr. is BASED AF.” Yet another responded with a minor humor, “Lol his Daddy would have wop his ass good but we know he’s the sick one.”

Noting that Ali Jr. is a problematic guy himself, a third Twitter consumer wrote, “In 2016 Muhammad Ali Jr. was trying to sell some of his dad’s memorabilia at a pawn shop, and living in poverty. They were estranged. He seemed like a young guy who wanted to be rich, blaming his life on being spoiled as a kid. Why believe a disgruntled son’s words? Zero cred.”

Some other folks in contrast him to his sister Laila Ali, who supported BLM motion. “Muhammad Ali Jr. a coon but at least his daughter not on that same bulls**t,” 1 remarked. Yet another additional, “Imagine your son defaming you & being an opp. I’m sorry Muhammad Ali, but Jr. needs to get his s**t rocked. Ali literally marched with the Panthers and refused to go to Vietnam and kill innocents. Yo daddy gonna call on himself and Joe Frazier from the grave to come and whup on u.”