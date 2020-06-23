Muhammad Ali Jr Supports Trump: Black Lives Matter Is Racist!!

Muhammad Ali Jr., the son of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali has mentioned that he thinks his father would have hated the Black Lives Matter motion — calling the protestors “terrorists” and “racist,” and defending the boys in blue.

“Don’t bust up s–t, don’t trash the place,” he advised The New York Submit. “You can peacefully protest. My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘All lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree,” he continued.

“I think it’s racist,” he continued.

“It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is,” Ali mentioned.

He also defended police officers:

“Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n—-r today or kill a white man,'” he mentioned. “They are just striving to make it back household to their loved ones in one particular piece.

Twitter says that Ali must not talk for his father.