Muhammad Ali Jr Supports Trump: Black Lives Matter Is Racist!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Muhammad Ali Jr., the son of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali has mentioned that he thinks his father would have hated the Black Lives Matter motion — calling the protestors “terrorists” and “racist,” and defending the boys in blue.

“Don’t bust up s–t, don’t trash the place,” he advised The New York Submit. “You can peacefully protest. My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘All lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree,” he continued.

