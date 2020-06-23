Motorcyclist In Grave Condition After Colliding With Bicyclist In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS () — A motorcyclist is in grave affliction soon after a collision with a bicyclist late Tuesday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

Police say it occurred at about four:15 p.m. on Emerson Avenue North, just north of Plymouth Avenue. Investigators say the motorcyclist was speeding prior to colliding with the bicyclist, who was traveling in a bike lane.

The motorcyclist underwent surgical treatment at Hennepin Healthcare. The bicyclist was significantly harm, but their injuries are described as non-daily life threatening.

Each individuals concerned are in their 30s. Investigators think pace and alcohol have been variables in the collision.