More than 175 million cars have embedded BlackBerry QNX tech

BlackBerry has announced that its BlackBerry QNX software program is now embedded in a lot more than 175 million cars.
The newly unveiled stat marks a 25 million auto enhance from when the corporation final reported its automotive footprint in June 2019.
This figure contains all autos on the street, this kind of as BMW, Ford, Porsche, Toyota, and a lot more.
“In the past five years we’ve gone from BlackBerry QNX technology helping to power 60 million cars to today’s announcement of more than 175 million,” explained John Chen, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO, in a press statement.
BlackBerry says it measured QNX software program utilization by collaborating with exploration and marketplace analyst company, Tactic Analytics.
