Montana family owns dinosaur fossils worth millions

HELENA, Mont. – Dinosaur fossils worth millions of bucks unearthed on a Montana ranch belong to the owners of the land’s surface rights, not the owners of the mineral rights, a U.S. appeals court ruled.

The June 17 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2016 determination by U.S. District Judge Susan Watters of Billings that discovered dinosaur fossils have been portion of the surface estate, not the mineral estate, in instances of split ownership. The surface rights the place the fossils have been discovered are owned by Mary Ann and Lige Murray.

“The composition of minerals found in the fossils does not make them valuable or worthless,” Watters wrote. “Instead the value turns on characteristics other than mineral composition, such as the completeness of the specimen, the species of dinosaur and how well it is preserved.”

Brothers Jerry and Bo Severson, who owned two-thirds of the mineral rights on home the moment owned by their father, appealed Watters’ determination to the 9th Circuit.

A 3-judge panel of the appeals court overturned Watters’ ruling in February 2018, but the Murrays asked for a greater panel of judges to hear the situation.

In the meantime, the 2019 Montana Legislature passed a bill stating that dinosaur fossils are portion of a property’s surface estate except if they are reserved as portion of the mineral estate.

Prior to producing its determination, the 9th Circuit asked Montana’s Supreme Court to rule on no matter if fossils have been minerals below state law due to the fact at the time the situation was filed, there was not a definitive law. In a four-three ruling final month, the Montana justices explained dinosaur fossils are not regarded as minerals below state law.

“Because Mary Ann and Lige Murray are the undisputed owners of the surface estate here … the (Montana) Supreme Court’s decision requires a resolution in their favor,” Chief Judge Sidney R. Thomas wrote on behalf of himself and 10 other members of the 9th Circuit.

Eric Nord, the lawyer for the Murrays, declined to comment Tuesday. Shane Swindle, an lawyer for the Seversons, did not quickly return cell phone or e-mail messages in search of comment on no matter if the Seversons program to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The dinosaurs unearthed on the ranch consist of a T. rex discovered in 2013, a triceratops skull found in 2011 and the 2006 discovery of a pair of dinosaurs that appeared to have been locked in battle when they died.

The T. rex was offered for millions of bucks. The so-referred to as dueling dinosaurs drew a bid of $five.five million in a 2014 auction, but failed to attain the $six million reserve cost.

In a legal energy to clarify the ownership of the dueling dinosaurs ahead of making an attempt to promote them, the Murrays sought a court purchase saying they owned the fossils, sparking the legal battle.