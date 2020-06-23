Minnesota Athlete, Severely Burned At 4 Years Old, Receives Jimmy V Award For Perseverance At ESPYs

MINNEAPOLIS () — A Minnesota athlete who overcame tragedy and significant burns as a youngster has been honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPY awards Sunday evening.

At 4 many years previous, Taquarius “TQ” Wair suffered third-degree burns in a 2004 Minneapolis residence fire. His six-12 months-previous sister, Shawneece, died in the fire. Wair invested the up coming month in a coma, needing skin grafts and reconstruction.

Above the many years, Wair had to endure a number of surgeries due to his burns and scars, but it did not end him from pursuing his dream of taking part in football at Minneapolis North Higher College. Wair is now at Mesabi Assortment School in Virginia, Minnesota.

Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin amazed Wair with the award and a exclusive message Sunday evening.

Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin amazed Taquarius Wair with a exclusive message and this year’s Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. #ESPYS (📍 @Cisco) pic.twitter.com/y1MDDisyVs — ESPYS (@ESPYS) June 22, 2020

“Jimmy V talked about perseverance and overcoming all obstacles, [someone] who demonstrates nothing at all but grind, nothing at all but perseverance and frame of mind and grit, and I want to allow you know that you are that man. And I’m proud of you, bro,” Griffin explained.

Wair explained it is been a humbling practical experience, but for every person to “stay tuned” for what’s to come.

“I’ve been through a lot. It’s just in my nature not to give up. My family won’t let me give up. They’ve been through every part of my life with me. It’s just another part of my life they get to enjoy with me – and I get to enjoy with them,” he explained. “Let’s see where I can go from here.”

The Jimmy V Perseverance Award is named immediately after legendary university basketball coach Jim Valvano, who gave an iconic speech at the 1993 ESPY awards even though he was terminally sick will cancer, featuring the phrase, “don’t give. Don’t ever give up.” Valvano died about 7 weeks later on.

The very first Jimmy V award was provided out in 2007.