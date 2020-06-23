Migrant rescue ships return to the Mediterranean after lockdown

Migrant rescue ships have returned to the Mediterranean for the initially in two months as coronavirus motion restrictions commence to ease.

Final Saturday 67 persons had been brought to security in Pozallo, Sicily, by the rescue ship Mare Iono — the initially this kind of operation considering that April.

But rigid Italian principles to curb the spread of the virus indicate all new arrivals ought to self-isolate for two weeks, whilst the rescue organisations themselves have new procedures to stick to.

“We had to adjust our protocols when it comes to distributing meals and garments,” stated Alessandra Sciurba from the Mediterranea Conserving People group.

“We fundamentally caught to the principles you would stick to within a hospital: we had gloves, visors, protective clothes.

“Of course, it was not easy when you have 67 people on board a ship which is not that big, especially when you have to respect social distancing between the team and the rescued people.”

The quantity of departures from Libya so far this yr is greater than the very same time period final yr, even though it is even now also early to see how COVID-19 has impacted the figures.

Even so, it is clear that the absence of rescue ships in the Mediterranean through the lockdown time period did not discourage migrants from trying the crossing.

“NGO rescue ships could not operate at sea, mainly because ports had been not offered, they had been left with out a area to disembark the migrants but, in spite of that, departures figures remained higher,” stated Laurence Hart, director of the Coordination Workplace for the Mediterranean, primarily based in Malta.

“That proves that rescue exercise is not a pull-issue for individuals migrants.”

Rather, the migrants’ financial circumstance and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Libya seem to be the key components in driving them across the sea.

“When we told them you have to self–isolate for 14 days they didn’t react,” Sciurba said. “Their main goal remains escaping from what they call the ‘Libyan hell’.”