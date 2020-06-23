Michigan Will Not Move Into Phase 5 Of Gov. Whitmer’s Reopening Plan This Week – Detroit

MICHIGAN ( DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer informed WWJ Michigan will not be moving in Phase 5 of her MI Secure Start out Plan due to latest spikes in COVID-19 situations.

Through her June 17 press conference delivering updates on the state’s response to COVID-19, Whitmer stated she hoped to move the state into Phase 5 just before July four.

Whitmer informed WWJ most Michiganders are executing the suitable matter sporting masks and social distancing but there are new worries about COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We’re watching the data every single day, as you know,” Whitmer stated. “We had a data call today and I saw reports right out of here, out of Ingham County Health Department that there was, you know, 12 or 14 cases of COVID-19 — all of whom pointed to having been at an establishment in East Lansing; an establishment that’s been highlighted on Twitter and on social media for having big crowds,” she informed WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick.

The governor informed WWJ, Michigan has created a great deal of progress, and other states are nonetheless “looking at us and wanting to be where we are.”

On June 23, Michigan reported 221 new good coronavirus situations and 11 new Covid-19 connected deaths.

