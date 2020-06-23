Michael Keaton Is in Negotiation to Reprise Batman Role in ‘The Flash’

WENN

The “Birdman” star 1st donned the cape and cowl for 1989’s “Batman” and its sequel, “Batman Returns”, and now Warner Bros. bosses reportedly want him back for Ezra Miller‘s stand-alone superhero movie, in which the “Justice League” actor will return as the titular speedster.

In accordance to TheWrap.com, the storyline will introduce viewers to the notion of the multiverse, in which several versions of the exact same characters exist in alternate universes, as explained in the DC Comics – and consequently will not have an effect on the plot outlined in director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman“, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

If Keaton indications on, he could also function in other planned DC videos, this kind of as “Batgirl“.

Andres Muschietti is taking charge of “The Flash” from a script by “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of A single Harley Quinn” author Christina Hodson.