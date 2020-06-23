Mel Gibson’s Rep Calls Winona Ryder Liar, Denies Anti-Semitic and Homophobic Comments

WENN

A representative for the ‘Braveheart’ actor insists Winona Ryder’s claims about his anti-Jewish and anti-gay remarks at a Hollywood get together are ‘100 per cent untrue.’

–

A representative for Mel Gibson has slammed Winona Ryder for “lying” about an anti-Semitic comment he allegedly directed in the direction of her at a Hollywood get together.

The Heathers actress recalled the incident in a weekend, June 21, 2020 interview with Britain’s Sunday Instances, claiming the “Braveheart” star referred to her as an “oven dodger.”

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?’ ” Ryder informed the newspaper.

“And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’ ”

In accordance to Ryder, Gibson later on attempted to apologise to her, but she was upset by his remarks as she had household members who died in the Nazi concentration camps through the Holocaust.

Now Gibson, who upset Jews when remarks he manufactured to a Jewish police officer through a drink driving arrest in 2006 went public, is firing back with a rep insisting Ryder’s tale is absolutely fabricated.

“This is 100 per cent untrue,” his spokesperson declares in a statement issued to the New York Submit.

The representative claims Ryder previously manufactured up the story for a 2010 GQ report, and nothing’s altered given that.

“She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies, and she refused to address it with him.”

Ryder has however to reply to the backlash.