Megan Fox Denies Being ”Preyed Upon” By Michael Bay as Past Remarks Resurface

Megan Fox says she’s endured “genuinely harrowing experiences” as a girl in the enjoyment market, but they do not involve Michael Bay.

In a new statement launched by the actress on Monday, June 22, Fox responded to the internet’s renewed curiosity in previous feedback she created about doing work with the director. Final weekend, thousands of Twitter customers engaged with a resurfaced clip from a 2009 interview Fox gave Jimmy Kimmel, the place she recalled possessing to wear a “stars-and-stripes bikini” and “6-inch heels” for a scene in Negative Boys II, which Bay directed. That exact same 12 months, The Guardian movie critic Jason Solomons mentioned Fox advised him that her audition for a function in Transformers incorporated an alleged pay a visit to to Bay’s property, the place he “created [Fox] wash his Ferrari even though he filmed her.”

Fox’s statement started, “I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general.”

“While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the event and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong,” she continued.