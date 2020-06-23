Megan Fox Defends Michael Bay, Insists He ‘Never Preyed Upon’ Her

WENN

The former ‘Transformers’ top lady insists she was ‘never assaulted or preyed upon’ by Michael Bay although she calls Hollywood a ‘ruthlessly misogynistic marketplace.’

Megan Fox has insisted she was by no means “preyed upon” by Michael Bay immediately after an interview she gave in 2009 about her experiences functioning with the director led to some followers calling for him to be cancelled.

In the course of a chat on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” back in 2009, Megan recalled the procedure of starring as an additional in “Undesirable Boys II“, saying at the time, “I had just turned 15 and I was an extra in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene and they brought me in and I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels.”

“He approved it and they said, ‘Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hand.’ So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet.”

Immediately after the interview was unearthed by Megan’s followers, a lot of accused Bay of sexualising a teenager and advised he need to be “cancelled” – when an individual has public assistance for them withdrawn following an offensive remark.

Even so, in the wake of the backlash, Megan launched a statement – insisting that Michael’s behaviour was by no means objectionable, thinking about the nature of the “ruthlessly misogynistic industry” she will work in.

“While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected…,” she wrote in the open letter.

“I was all over 15 or 16 many years outdated when I was an additional in Undesirable Boys II. There are many interviews exactly where I shared the anecdote of currently being selected for the scene and the conversations that took area surrounding it. It truly is crucial to note even so that when I auditioned for Transformers I was 19 or 20.”

“I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferrari’s during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar. So as far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to ‘wash’ or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script.”

She continued, “Please hear me when I thank you for your support. But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”

Suggesting she has several stories to inform, Megan additional that the “names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now” are “safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart.”

“But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael… I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner,” she concluded.